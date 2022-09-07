PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

