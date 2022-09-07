Todd Olson Anthony Acquires 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,400.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,140.00.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

