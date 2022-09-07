Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Shares Down 5%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 1,086,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,445,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50.

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

