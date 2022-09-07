Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 125,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTCY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Biotricity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biotricity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotricity during the first quarter worth $27,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.