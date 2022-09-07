Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 63,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 125,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTCY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Biotricity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biotricity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
