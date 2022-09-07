ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Shares Down 5.8%

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
