DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Down 0.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 10,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.49.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

