Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Up 4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

