US Bancorp DE Acquires 276 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $88.86.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

