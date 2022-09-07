US Bancorp DE Buys 387 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

