US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ATO opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

