American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 323,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,745 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 114,093 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $711.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

