US Bancorp DE Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 316,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RING opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

