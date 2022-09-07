Group One Trading L.P. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,730 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

