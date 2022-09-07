Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,509 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

