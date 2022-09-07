US Bancorp DE Buys 2,433 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,919,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

