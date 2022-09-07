US Bancorp DE Sells 7,747 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

