US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

