US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avista were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2,048.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 663.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Avista by 13.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avista Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

AVA stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.44%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

