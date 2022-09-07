Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

