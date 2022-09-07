Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 41,232 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 0.3 %

PJUN stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75.

