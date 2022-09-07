Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

