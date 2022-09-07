Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,398 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

