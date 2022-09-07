Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after buying an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 617,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,747,000 after buying an additional 122,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

