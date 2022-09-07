Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,813 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,549 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,637 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.