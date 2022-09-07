Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 0.6 %

EXPO stock opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Exponent

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

