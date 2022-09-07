Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 64,961 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

