Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.04 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of American Equity Investment Life worth $39,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

