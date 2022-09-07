Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.04 Million Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of American Equity Investment Life worth $39,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
