Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.82 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Fabrinet worth $37,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

