ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $15.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $34,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONTF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. ON24 has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $22.93.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

