PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.82.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $58.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.