Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of Boise Cascade worth $38,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boise Cascade Price Performance

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $85.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.