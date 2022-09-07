Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) PT at $12.18

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

