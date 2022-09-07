Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$136.00

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$85.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.46. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

