Reviewing Shapeways (SHPW) and Its Competitors

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shapeways to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shapeways and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways Competitors 49 160 381 6 2.58

Shapeways currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.24%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Shapeways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shapeways is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million $1.76 million -1.39 Shapeways Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.70

This table compares Shapeways and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shapeways’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways. Shapeways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Shapeways has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways’ competitors have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76% Shapeways Competitors -119.14% -15.19% -10.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shapeways competitors beat Shapeways on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Shapeways

(Get Rating)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.