Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 76,456 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of iRhythm Technologies worth $37,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

