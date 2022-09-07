Contrasting Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Akari Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $31.79 billion 1.30 $2.05 billion $0.53 25.23 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.36) -3.19

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Akari Therapeutics. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Akari Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.51%. Given Takeda Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Takeda Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 5.43% 12.41% 5.35% Akari Therapeutics N/A -206.69% -132.36%

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats Akari Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience. The company provides its products under the Entyvio, Gattex/Revestive, Takecab, Alofisel, Dexilant, Natpara, Adynovate/Adynovi, Takhzyro, Livtencity, Elaprase, Replagal, Advate, Vpriv, Gammagard Liquid/Kiovig, Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Exkivity, Velcade, Leuplin/Enantone, Adcetris, Vyvansese, Trintellix, and Alunbrig brands. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has out-licensing agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; collaborations and in-licensing agreements with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.; and collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as a licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has research collaboration and licensing agreement with Crescendo Biologics, Code Bio, Immusoft, Poseida Therapeutics, Selecta Biosciences, BridGene Biosciences, Skyhawk Therapeutics, and StrideBio; and strategic alliances with Egle Therapeutics SAS; Evotec SE; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Carmine Therapeutics; KSQ Therapeutics; and Anima Biotech. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

