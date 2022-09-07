Head-To-Head Analysis: TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

61.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TriCo Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 29.83% 10.39% 1.15% Ameris Bancorp 31.45% 10.78% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $340.71 million 4.50 $117.65 million $3.46 13.28 Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.93 $376.91 million $4.82 9.36

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 61 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 7 loan production offices in 31 counties throughout California. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

