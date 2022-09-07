Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT at $17.56

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

FRHLF stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

