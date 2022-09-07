BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

