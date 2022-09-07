Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.56% of Eventbrite worth $36,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Trading Down 2.2 %

EB opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eventbrite Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on EB. KeyCorp began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

