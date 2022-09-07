American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.05%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGLE shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

