American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of National Bank worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

National Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.