StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 189.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of StoneX Group worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,708,555 over the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNEX stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.95. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $98.13.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $528.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

