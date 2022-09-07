American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Park National worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

