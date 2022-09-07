American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

