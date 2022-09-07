American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 47,575 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of Argo Group International worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $175,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE ARGO opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.43%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

