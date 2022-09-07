American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

