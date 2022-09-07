Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,920 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Trinity Industries worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Trinity Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

