National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

