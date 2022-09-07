Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Elastic worth $41,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Elastic Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity

ESTC stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.